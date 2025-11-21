A’Shawn Robinson On The Growth Of The Panthers Defense

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Panthers defense has made great strides throughout the 2025 season, and one of the main forces behind that has been DT A’Shawn Robinson, who has continued his strong play from the 2024 season. The Panthers DT joined Kyle Bailey to discuss what has been behind the improvements on defense, and the mindset heading into a big Monday Night Showdown against the Niners.

When talking about the growth the Panthers defense has had this year, A’Shawn noted how Ejiro Evero has demanded a lot out of the group because he knows what this defense is capable of, and they have to stay consistent, which leads to more people rising to the occasion.

A’Shawn went on to discuss how exciting this year is to play alongside Derrick Brown after his injury last year, and what the mindset is heading into Monday Night’s game against the 49ers.

