Wake Schools See Major Attendance Drop Amid Immigration Reports

Wake County Public Schools experienced a major spike in student absences on Tuesday, following reports of federal immigration enforcement actions taking place in communities across the Triangle.

According to district officials, 19,471 students were absent, representing 10.79% of enrolled students. Less than two weeks earlier, on October 27, the district recorded just 11,630 absences, or 6.85%.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor noted that Monday’s attendance numbers were consistent with expectations, but Tuesday’s dramatic drop stood out.

“One of the things that we did do was to look at our Monday attendance, and it was still about the regular number of what we would anticipate. But then obviously Tuesday was way down, well beyond what we had anticipated,” said WCPSS Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor.

More than 110 schools reported absence rates of 10% or higher, though the impact varied widely across campuses. Some schools saw relatively minor changes, while others reported sharp declines:

absences jumped from 21 to 121 Baileywick Road Elementary: increased from 35 to 161

increased from 44 to 167 Millbrook Elementary: rose from 49 to 148

Taylor added that students who missed school due to fear or anxiety related to the enforcement activity would be granted excused absences.



District officials emphasized that no enforcement activity occurred on school campuses. While the district cannot control safety at bus stops, leaders say they were working with families who needed support or alternative transportation arrangements.

