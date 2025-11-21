Bow Wow On Moving Past B2K Drama, Fatherhood & New Collab Album

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Bow Wow dropped by the Morning Hustle Radio show and left no stone unturned, giving fans a real look into his life as a father, a music veteran, and his plans for the future. The conversation was packed with gems about everything from family life to career moves.

First up, Bow Wow talked about his daughter. He’s navigating the unique challenge of raising a child in the spotlight as a former child star himself. He shared stories about teaching her the value of a dollar, even with playful moments like her asking for a new car. It’s clear that he’s focused on protecting her from the pressures of fame while guiding her on how to manage her own journey.

The conversation then shifted to his legendary career. He took us back to the iconic Scream tour and hyped up the upcoming “Boys 4 Life” tour alongside B2K. He also teased some major new music, revealing plans for a album with another artist. It seems Bow Wow is ready to remind everyone of his staying power in the music game.

Of course, they had to touch on some internet conversations. Bow Wow addressed the infamous “Mud Freestyle,” giving his side of the story and talking about the social media chatter from that viral moment. It was a candid reflection on a viral event, offering insight into how he handles public scrutiny. The interview gave a full picture of the man behind the music, balancing his past, present, and future.

