UNC Health Ends Cigna Contract After Negotiations Fall Through

Source: Rex Cancer Outreach – UNC Health / Rex Cancer Outreach – UNC Health

UNC Health has announced that it will no longer be in network with Cigna, following months of contract negotiations. The change takes effect on Monday. Cigna customers will now need to bring payment to their appointments at UNC Health facilities to cover the cost of services.

UNC Health’s notice states, “If your insurance goes out of network with UNC Health, payment for the scheduled service and any outstanding balances will be expected before or at the time of your appointment.”

Cigna responded with a statement saying it still hopes to reach an agreement. “Our goal is to keep UNC Health in network, and we have offered to extend our current contract. We remain engaged in discussions to reach a fair agreement for our customers and their families,” a Cigna Healthcare spokesperson said.

More insurance changes are also on the horizon. UNC Health announced that Humana, WellCare, and Health Care Service Corporation Medicare Advantage plans will become out-of-network on January 1, 2026. The only exception is the Humana North Carolina State Employee Health Benefit Plan. Members of that plan will continue to receive care at no additional cost.

UNC Health encourages patients to review the upcoming insurance changes and find more details on providers and pricing at unchealth.org/records-insurance/insurance.

Read the full story here.