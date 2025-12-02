Toosii Announces Surprise Commitment to Syracuse Football

Source: Chris Goody (@ChrisGoody23) / Radio One Digital

Raleigh’s hometown favorite Toosii, legal name Nau’Jour Grainger, announced that he’s shifting gears from topping the charts to running routes. The platinum-certified artist revealed that he has officially committed to Syracuse University.

Grainger’s story has roots in both New York and North Carolina. Born in Syracuse, he later relocated to the Raleigh area, where he found his voice as an artist and launched a career. He went on to produce major hits like the platinum-certified “Love Cycle,” the gold-certified “Poetic Pain,” and the viral smash “Favorite Song,” which soared to double-platinum status in 2023.

But long before the fame, Toosii was strapping on shoulder pads. At Rolesville High School, he played wide receiver and handled return duties, showing the athleticism that he’s now ready to revisit at 25 years old as he joins the Orange as a wideout.

“For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Grainger wrote. “God’s will is the way and no one can stop it not even the devil. I wanna thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for even giving me the strength to chase what I believed when so many people told me I couldn’t. Thank you to the people who supported me as well, it never go unnoticed. To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina at age 12 and haven’t been back since. When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

Since announcing his return to football in August, Grainger has made recruiting stops at NC State and Duke and picked up an offer from Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.

He joins a Syracuse 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 30 in the nation and No. 5 in the ACC.

For Raleigh, the news isn’t just surprising, it’s inspiring. One of the city’s own is proving that dreams don’t expire. Sometimes the play you never expected becomes the one that changes everything.

Find more about the announcement here.