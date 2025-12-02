Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Between arguing with Kanye West about who’s got a bigger pool and with Rick Ross over his jet, Drake’s fortune is undeniable.

As if we didn’t already know, Central Cee is alerting everyone that Drake’s rich rich.

During an interview with Instagram’s Rambo Is Talking, he asked if he’s ever around people who make him feel broke.

After explaining that feeling that way, amongst a group of people, is good motivation to push him for more success as a rapper. Being around Drizzy can be nerve-racking because of the enormous displays of wealth.

“I can’t lie. Obviously, around Drake. I felt like a little fish,” he admits.

When asked if he thinks he’ll be able to compete with Drake’s bank account, Cench dismisses the idea, only saying that monetarily Drake is “gone.”

But beyond Drake, the UK rapper’s not too worried about his contemporaries.

“It’s definitely not the rappers, though. It’s the billionaires,” he said. “The man’s just around some sassy billionaires. You don’t even know what they’re doing. They got hospitals, they own hospitals and mad things.”

The chat came while he was overseas to perform at Rolling Loud India, where he also talked about lyrics he’d tattoo on his face, ranking his own projects, and his overall thoughts on being in India.

He must be feeling like a small fish pretty often because he’s forged a decent relationship with Drake. They first linked up back in 2023 when they rapped together for an On The Radar Freestyle, Central Cee appeared in his “Jumbotron Sh-t Poppin” video, and their collaborative track “Which One” was debuted during the Iceman livestream sessions.

Central Cee Says Hanging Around Drake Makes Him Feel Broke & “Like A Little Fish” was originally published on cassiuslife.com