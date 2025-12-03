Brrr It’s Cold! Wintry Mix Likely Friday Morning

Source: Lance King / Getty

A period of snow and wintry mix is becoming increasingly likely early Friday, according to ABC11. Most areas are expected to transition to all rain by midday and possibly end with another brief mix on Friday evening. Light snow accumulation, generally an inch or less, and a light glaze of ice are possible, especially north of the Triangle.

Today stays sunny but chilly as high pressure settles in. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-40s to near 50, running about 10 degrees below normal. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid-20s to near 30.

The timing of Friday’s system is expected to impact the morning commute, and rain could keep travel slow into the afternoon. A wintry mix may redevelop between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Another round of spotty showers is possible from late Saturday into Sunday afternoon, mainly across southern and eastern areas. Precipitation chances Sunday night into Monday are still uncertain, but not ruled out.

Temperatures will remain on the cold side, with additional shots of chilly air expected to continue through mid-December.

