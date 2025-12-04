Q PARKER Launches ‘Romance Movement’, Speaks on Diddy

Parker seeks to redefine R&B by emphasizing romance, poetry, and vulnerability over fast-paced relationships.

As a solo artist, Parker can now fully express his artistry, which he calls the 'Romance Movement'.

Parker's 23-year marriage and charitable work reflect his commitment to love and giving back to the community.

R&B lovers, get ready: Q Parker is officially on a mission. The multi-platinum singer, beloved member of the iconic group 112, is stepping boldly into a new era—one he calls the Romance Movement, anchored by his new solo album Evolution of Romance, Vol. 1. He chopped it up with radio personality Jazmyn Summers for Radio One about the new chapter in his life

This season is about redefining everything—sound, feeling, intention, he shares with Radio One, “I’m excited to bring some romance back into the airways, into the hearts, into the homes of the consumers,” he explains. In other words, that good baby making music.

After a 12-year hiatus, Parker is coming out strong. The top 10 song “Beg” — inspired by his wife — became the heartbeat of this comeback.

“‘Beg’ was the first Q Parker proper song the world has heard in years,” he says. “It was received so well… the first leg of this race that got people’s ears open to what this Q Parker romance movement was.”

“Keep on Lovin” and “FFF” are the latest releases from the album.

Parker believes R&B has strayed from its roots. Instead of poetry and seduction, he sees music “fast tracking the relationships.” And he wants to change that.

“We have a responsibility to be the deliverers of romance and vulnerability,” he says. “Our legends never just came out and said ‘bend over.’ It was the way we delivered the messaging.” It was a way that we courted the ear. It’s a way that we were delicate and vulnerable.”

You Can’t Tell the Story of R&B Without 112

“You can’t tell the story and the legacy of male R&B artists without mentioning 112,” he says. “We were defined as hip hop and R&B; it doesn’t get any better than being able to merge those two and do it so smooth and eloquently as we were able to do. “

Still, the group format limited him.

“In a group… everybody had to master 25% that equaled 100. That left years of 75% of Q Parker just sitting over in the corner,” he shares. “As a solo artist now, I’m able to give the world 100% of Q Parker. I’ve coined myself the romance dealer.”

With a new sense of freedom, he’s stepping fully into his artistic identity — unfiltered, intentional, and grown.

Diddy is My Brother

As 112 alumni, initially signed to Bad Boy Records, Parker calls Sean “Diddy” Combs “my brother”.

“…when somebody has impacted my life, it is hard for me to just throw ’em away, throw ’em in the trash. He changed my life. He gave me an opportunity, invested in me and my brothers in a way that has allowed me to have a 30-year career. I wouldn’t be here had it not been for his vision, his creativity and his investment in the label, Bad Boy so I’m super, super grateful in that regard. Not to say that I condone any of the things that he has done, but I don’t have a heaven or hell to put nobody in. And I understand that we all are human. We all make mistakes.”

Parker pulled up to see Diddy the day before he reported to serve his sentence.

“I let him know I love him. I was able to play some songs for him off of the Evolution of Romance album. He gave me his blessings. He still is somebody that influenced me and somebody that I hold in such high regard when it comes to music. I’m grateful I had that opportunity before he turned himself in. That’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Black Love, 23 Years Strong

Parker’s romantic credibility isn’t just musical — he’s lived it. Married 23 years to his gorgeous, powerhouse wife Sharlinda, he’s committed to keeping the fire burning.

“The secret is just committing every day… just win every day,” he shares.

“Stay underwater… nothing matters but the two of us.” “When you’re underwater, you don’t hear anything else. All the outside noise doesn’t come into our relationship. Nothing matters but the two of us. You’ve got to remember that nothing is really that serious, and none of us are perfect. And so, we try to stay in a great space with grace and forgiveness.”

Even the early “groupie years” when he was just starting to blow up couldn’t break them.

“That was one of the trying and difficult times in the relationship in the marriage. I think anybody that has been married 20 plus years, you don’t get there with every day just being great. There are peaks and valleys that you’re going to have to endure that you’re going to have to work through. During those early years, was I too young? As I look back now, that was probably not the best time for me to get married, but I’m just still so grateful that I have somebody that’s a ride or die because she had the patience to allow me to just grow in my manhood and fatherhood.”

Grandpa? Not Quite. Call Him GP

Though he looks nowhere near grandpa age, Parker beams when talking about his three grandchildren.

“My oldest grandson is four. Then I have a set of twins that are two. They just give me life. Just seeing their free spirit. Now I understand why grandparents have always been special, giving that love, patience and kindness and spoiling and hugging and kissing. I’m loving that.”

“I’m GP to them. Couldn’t do PopPop or granddaddy,” he laughs.

Giving Back

His charitable work is just as robust.

Through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation, he supports seniors, children, and aspiring artists. His youth entertainment boot camp — now in its tenth year — blends mentorship with real business education.

“This is the final stage of their lives—it doesn’t have to be miserable,” he says of elders. And for kids? He wants to help them avoid the industry pitfalls he witnessed firsthand.

“We nurture the gift but also educate them on the business… because everybody’s not going to sign a record deal.”

A Few Fun Facts You May Not Know:

His most underrated R&B vocalist:

“Freddie Jackson.”

Dream collab:

“It doesn’t have to be a name… could be somebody bubbling, unsigned.”

Song that changed his life:

“‘I’ll Make Love to You’ – Boyz II Men.”

Dressing-room must-have:

“Ginger mints.”

Guilty pleasure:

“Self-care… facials, massages, sauna, hot yoga. You’re never going to catch Q Parker with dirt under my nails. We signed up to be manicured. That’s that R&B sh*t”

Bad Habit

I can be impatient at times.

Secret Passion

Carpentry. During Covid, I built a tool shed in my backyard. I became hooked. I was buying all kind of tools. Tools that I didn’t even know how to use.

What’s Next

Parker intentionally labeled this project Volume 1 because he’s just getting started.

“I’m going to be here with this romance series for at least four to five volumes,” he confirms. Volume 2 arrives after Valentine’s Day.

Romance isn’t just an album for him—it’s a calling.

And honestly? R&B might need him now more than ever.

Check out the full conversation:

