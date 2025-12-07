Kai Cenat Wins Big At Streamer Awards, Host Dragged For Disrespectful Diddy Joke Amid His Historic Sweep

The 2025 Streamer Awards were meant to be a night of historic celebration for Twitch titan Kai Cenat, who smashed event records with an unprecedented haul of four trophies. Instead, the annual event was tainted by an awkward and inappropriate joke made by host FanFan, who attempted to link Cenat to the highly controversial Netflix documentary about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The incident sparked immediate backlash online and inside the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Streamer Awards were held. Cenat, arguably the most popular streamer on the Twitch platform, was blindsided by the host’s poorly delivered attempt at humor, which almost overshadowed his incredible achievements of the evening.

According to The Mirror U.S., the uncomfortable joke occurred when FanFan, while presenting an award, took a direct jab at Cenat’s brand and then referenced Diddy’s troubles. She began by taking a dig at his recent content: “This year, as everyone knows, you broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least educational university.”

She then delivered the comparison that elicited swift condemnation: “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was, that was you, right?”

Social media users reacted swiftly, calling the moment “absolutely horrible and way out of line.” One user posted, “Kai cenat doesn’t even look like Diddy, Those People just think all black people look alike.”

The atmosphere was so tense that fellow streamer Tylil took the microphone and addressed the host directly, stating, “If you’re all gonna be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night.”

The severity of the joke was amplified by its timing. The Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, recently dropped, prompting significant public discourse and even a response from Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who denied the abusive parent portrayal and called the statements “salacious to promote the series.” Tying Cenat’s celebration to a documentary about serious allegations and criminal fallout was seen as deeply disrespectful. Between the inappropriate humor and the severe technical errors that led viewers to call the broadcast an “absolute dumpster fire,” the 2025 Streamer Awards will be remembered more for its failures than for the historic achievements it was supposed to celebrate.

Kai Cenat Achieves Historic Wins At The Streamer Awards

Despite the drama, Cenat accomplished a significant milestone at the Streamer Awards. Win.gg reported he won almost all of the several categories he was nominated for, setting a new record for the most awards won by one individual. Cenat, known for his record-smashing Mafiathon events, secured trophies for Best Collab, Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event, and Best Just Chatting Streamer. Although iShowSpeed ultimately won the coveted Streamer of the Year award, Cenat’s four wins cemented his dominance in the livestreaming industry.

During his acceptance speeches, Cenat delivered powerful, emotional words. After his first win, he thanked his community and spoke candidly about the importance of mental health, discussing the “things going through his head” during his hiatus after the Mafiathon 3 subathon. He asked other high-level content creators to take care of themselves, contrasting his sincerity with the chaotic atmosphere of the evening.

