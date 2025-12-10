The Best Christmas Sugar Cookies for Holiday Baking

Source: Cindi B / Cindi B

There’s something magical about the smell of fresh-baked sugar cookies drifting through the house during the holidays. Whether you’re baking for the kids, the office cookie swap, or just craving something sweet while watching Christmas movies, this classic sugar cookie recipe delivers every time. Soft in the middle, lightly crisp on the edges, and perfect for decorating.

Why You’ll Love These Cookies

They hold their shape when baked.

The dough is easy to work with, even for beginners.

Not too sweet, so your icing and decorations can shine.

They stay soft for days (if they last that long!).

Classic Christmas Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients

For the cookies:

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon milk (optional, if dough is dry)

For the icing (optional):

2 cups powdered sugar

2–3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Food coloring, sprinkles, edible glitter, etc.

Instructions

Mix the dry ingredients In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter and sugar together until light and fluffy — about 2–3 minutes.

Add the wet ingredient Mix in the egg and vanilla until fully combined.

Combine the dough Add the dry ingredient mixture slowly, mixing until a dough forms. If the dough is crumbly, add 1 tablespoon of milk.

Chill the dough Shape the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic, and chill for at least 1 hour . This keeps the cookies from spreading.

Cut and bake Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) . Roll the chilled dough out on a floured surface to ¼-inch thick. Cut out shapes with your favorite holiday cookie cutters. Place cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 8–10 minutes . You want the edges set but not browned to keep them soft.

Cool and decorate Let cookies cool completely before icing. Mix your powdered sugar icing until smooth, divide into bowls, tint with colors!



Don’t skip chilling — warm dough spreads too much.

Use parchment paper for even baking and clean-up.

Rotate the pan halfway through baking for consistent browning.

Add almond extract (½ teaspoon) for a bakery-style flavor twist.