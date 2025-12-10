Claim Your Money From Frozen Waffle Settlement at Food Lion, Walmart +

North Carolina shoppers still have a chance to claim money from a frozen waffle settlement that stems from a major recall last year. TreeHouse Foods, a company that supplies many grocery chains with store-brand breakfast items, agreed to pay $4 million after some of its frozen waffles and pancakes raised concerns about possible listeria contamination.

Retailers across the state, including Walmart, Aldi, Food Lion, Whole Foods, Wegmans, and others, pulled the items from their shelves during the voluntary recall.

The deadline to submit a claim is Tuesday, Dec. 16, so shoppers still have a few days to act. TreeHouse Foods denies any wrongdoing and has not yet issued a new statement in response to recent questions.



Who Qualifies for a Refund?

Shoppers across the United States can file a claim if they bought specific TreeHouse Foods frozen waffles or pancakes for personal or household use.

The eligible purchase window runs from Oct. 18, 2024 through Sept. 2, 2025 .

. Consumers can check the full list of qualifying products on the TreeHouse Foods website.

How to File a Claim

You can submit a claim in several ways:

Online: Fill out the digital form on the settlement website.

Fill out the digital form on the settlement website. By Mail: Print the form and mail it to the settlement administrator.

Print the form and mail it to the settlement administrator. By Request: Call 1-888-688-4181 or email the administrator to request a copy.

Call or email the administrator to request a copy. All forms must arrive or be postmarked by Dec. 16.

How Much Money Can You Receive?

Refund amounts vary based on what shoppers purchased and what documentation they provide.

If you submit receipts , the administrator will reimburse the full purchase price, including taxes.

, the administrator will reimburse the full purchase price, including taxes. If you don’t have receipts , you can still receive compensation equal to the average cost of two eligible items per household.

, you can still receive compensation equal to the average cost of two eligible items per household. The maximum payout is $50 per person.

When Will Payments Go Out

A judge will review the settlement terms during a hearing on Friday, Dec. 12. After the court approves the agreement and resolves any appeals, administrators will start sending payments. Because appeals can slow everything down, the exact payout timeline remains uncertain. Still, once the process clears the courts, shoppers who filed valid claims will receive their refunds.

