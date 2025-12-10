Listen Live
Close
Local

Celebrate The Holidays With Raleigh Parks

Join us for fun holiday programs to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!

Published on December 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Happy couple celebrating Christmas in their cozy modern home with a festive tree
Source: LightFieldStudios / Getty

Browse our upcoming events below or check out additional programs online via RecLink

Stay tuned for more Raleigh Parks Holiday events as they get added!

Raleigh for the HolidaysEmpty heading

Nov. 1 – Jan. 4
Various Locations
Explore all the City has to offer during the most wonderful time of the year.

Looking for the Perfect Gift?Empty heading

A Raleigh Parks gift card will make everyone on your list happy!  Gift cards can be used toward any Raleigh Parks purchase and are available in any denomination. Learn more about Raleigh Parks Gift Cards

Bring the Cheer This Season – Volunteer With Raleigh Parks!Empty heading

Whether it’s passing out candy at a fall festival or running games and activities with cheer at a winter celebration, your time and energy can make a real difference. Join us as a volunteer for our upcoming fall and winter events — it’s a chance to give back, connect with others, and be part of something meaningful.

Raleigh Arts Partners Holiday Events 2025Empty heading

This holiday season, enjoy festive events and performances from our Raleigh Arts Partner organizations. Celebrate the arts and feel the joy! 

Elf Squad Holiday Toy Donation Drop OffEmpty heading

We’re collecting new and unwrapped toys, games, balls, electronics, and other gifts for children newborn to age 13. Please drop off donations by Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. to various locations.
 

Letters to SantaEmpty heading

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 17
Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!

Limited Edition Holiday Express OrnamentEmpty heading

The 2025 ornament features one of the park’s beloved carousel animals, the majestic lion. This year’s design showcases a golden tan lion with a dark brown mane adorned with a royal brown saddle with red and gold detailing. 

Historic HolidaysEmpty heading

Dec. 5 – 20 
Varies

Ages: All
Cost: Varies

Moore Square WinterfaireEmpty heading

Dec. 11 – Dec. 14
Moore Square
Ages: All
Cost: Free

A Night With SantaEmpty heading

Thursday, Dec. 11
Lions Park Community Center
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Ages: 12 and under
Cost: Free

Winter Celebrations Around the WorldEmpty heading

Friday, Dec. 12
Barwell Road Park
Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
Ages: 0 – 12
Cost: Free

Soulful Holiday Open HouseEmpty heading

Friday, Dec. 12
John Chavis Memorial Park 
Time: 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Santa’s TrolleyEmpty heading

Dec. 12, Dec. 13, Dec. 14
Mordecai Historic Park
Time: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: $15

RYC Santa’s WorkshopEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 13
Abbotts Creek Park
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Age:  0 to 12
Cost: Free

Holiday Open HouseEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 14, 1 – 4 p.m.
Mordecai Historic Park
Ages: All
Cost: Free

It’s a Festive Family Fun DayEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 13
City of Raleigh Museum
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

La Chocolatada de Luisito – Luisitos ChocolatadaEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 14
City of Raleigh Museum
Time: 1 – 3 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Elf Squad Toy EventEmpty heading

Dec. 16 – Dec. 20
Varies
Ages: All
Cost: Free

It’s a Very Merry MeetupEmpty heading

Thursday, Dec. 18
John P. “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center
Time:  6 – 9 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Holidays with the PopesEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 20
Pope House Museum
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free

Swim with SantaEmpty heading

Saturday, Dec. 20
Pullen Aquatic Center
Time: noon – 4 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Pool Admission Fees Vary

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Celebrate The Holidays With Raleigh Parks was originally published on foxync.com

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close