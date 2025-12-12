Where to See Free Christmas Lights in the Triangle

Dozens of free light shows in the Triangle, created by locals who spend months planning and decorating.

Synchronized light displays with music, inflatables, and themed decor across Raleigh, Morrisville, and Chapel Hill.

Unique 'Spooky-Meets-Festive' displays like 'A Nightmare Before Christmas' with animatronics and giant inflatables.

Source: Photo Courtesy of Sascha Nixon / Newfields

If you’re looking for holiday magic on a budget, the Triangle is home to dozens of dazzling light displays for free! Most of these shows are created by local families who spend months planning and decorating. Before you head out, be sure to check each display’s social media page for weather updates or last-minute changes.

Raleigh Christmas Light Displays

Goldman Family Lights

6331 Deerview Drive, Raleigh

Starts the weekend before Thanksgiving

The Goldmans bring back one of Raleigh’s most beloved synchronized shows, complete with lights dancing along to music on WGFL 90.9 FM. Check their Facebook page for exact start dates and weather updates.



The Nelsons’ Christmas Lights

3909 Falmouth Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604

Opens November 23, 2025

Expect inflatables, animated pieces, themed décor, and a glowing yard packed with holiday cheer.

Raleigh Lights

2612 Beechnon Way, Raleigh, NC

One of South Raleigh’s biggest home displays, featuring more than 78,000 lights synchronized to 19+ songs on 90.3 FM. Located near Lake Wheeler Rd. and Tryon Rd. Follow updates at Facebook.com/RaleighNCLights.

Morrisville Christmas Lights

Holidays on Hemby

1001 Hemby Ridge Lane, Morrisville

A popular neighborhood displays packed with bright lights and holiday character.

Spooky-Meets-Festive Displays

5 Points Nightmare – A Nightmare Before Christmas

710 New Road, Raleigh, NC

November 28, 2025 – New Year’s Day

Sunset–11 p.m.

This unique display flips their Halloween setup into a spooky Christmas celebration straight out of Halloweentown. Expect animatronics, projections, giant inflatables, and more. Donations support Meow House Cat Rescue via QR code posted on-site.

North Raleigh Neighborhood Mega-Display

Winter Song Road Lights (Bedford Community)

2712–2830 Winter Song Road, Raleigh, NC 27614

This neighborhood comes together to create a massive walkthrough holiday scene featuring thousands of lights, 117 inflatables, 10 blow molds, 5 wire frames, a nightly walking path (5–10 p.m.), and even an outdoor G-Scale train layout on select nights. Follow @WinterSongLights on Instagram for updates.

Chapel Hill Christmas Lights

Lights on Birch Hollow Road

393 Birch Hollow Road, Chapel Hill (Briar Chapel)

Opens November 28, 2025 | 5–9 p.m. nightly

A family-friendly animated light show featuring singing trees and thousands of synchronized lights.

Hillsborough & Northern Durham Area

Mangum Family Christmas Lights

7510 Guess Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278

November 17 – December 31, 2025

Sun–Thurs: 5:30–10 p.m. | Fri–Sat: 5:30–11 p.m.

A long-running Triangle favorite. Guests park alongside the road, tune in to 90.3 FM, and enjoy a beautiful synchronized light show from the comfort of their cars. Follow their Facebook page for weather changes and scheduling notes.

