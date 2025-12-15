Raleigh & Durham Officials Report Stolen Tires From Cars Along Highway

Source: Volodymyr Kazhanov / Getty

Authorities across the Raleigh and Durham communities have reported that several cars across major highways are missing tires, raising concerns of theft.

According to WRAL, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report over the weekend of a driver whose car tires were stolen from a parked vehicle on Interstate 40.

Downtown officials with Raleigh and Durham also reported that several other vehicles parked across Interstate 440 and Interstate 885 also had tires stolen.

Officials are urging residents to only park on the side of the highway if necessary and to avoid leaving vehicles unattended for long periods of time.