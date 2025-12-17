Kids Can Have Breakfast with Santa This Saturday

Source: N/A / n/a

Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 20. The free community event will feature breakfast, fun activities, gift raffles, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Children ages 5 to 11 will have the chance to receive toys while supplies last, but guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Friends and families are encouraged to come together for a festive morning of holiday cheer.

Event Details:

Location: Tarboro Road Community Center

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Time: 10 a.m. – noon

Ages: All ages welcome

Cost: Free

