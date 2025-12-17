Kids Can Have Breakfast with Santa This Saturday
Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 20. The free community event will feature breakfast, fun activities, gift raffles, and a special visit from Santa Claus.
Children ages 5 to 11 will have the chance to receive toys while supplies last, but guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Friends and families are encouraged to come together for a festive morning of holiday cheer.
Event Details:
Location: Tarboro Road Community Center
Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: All ages welcome
Cost: Free