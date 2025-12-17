Listen Live
Kids Can Have Breakfast with Santa This Saturday

Families are invited to enjoy free breakfast, holiday activities, and a special visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Published on December 17, 2025

Families are invited to celebrate the holiday season at the annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 20. The free community event will feature breakfast, fun activities, gift raffles, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Children ages 5 to 11 will have the chance to receive toys while supplies last, but guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Friends and families are encouraged to come together for a festive morning of holiday cheer.

Event Details:
Location: Tarboro Road Community Center
Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
Time: 10 a.m. – noon
Ages: All ages welcome
Cost: Free

Find more details here.

