Kids Can Get Free Toys at Peach Road Cultural Center

Raleigh Parks is hosting a free holiday toy giveaway for kids ages 0-13 at Peach Road Cultural Center on December 18.

Published on December 17, 2025

Raleigh Parks is spreading holiday cheer with several toy giveaways across the city this season. Check out the details below to make sure your family doesn’t miss out.

Toy Giveaway at Peach Road Cultural Center

  • Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
  • Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Peach Road Cultural Center, 911 Ileagnes Road, Raleigh, NC
  • Ages: 0-13 years

Children attending can receive one toy each, while supplies last. A parent or guardian must accompany every child. No registration is required, so families can drop in and celebrate the holidays together.

