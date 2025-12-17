Kids Can Get Free Toys at Peach Road Cultural Center
Raleigh Parks is spreading holiday cheer with several toy giveaways across the city this season. Check out the details below to make sure your family doesn’t miss out.
Toy Giveaway at Peach Road Cultural Center
- Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025
- Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
- Location: Peach Road Cultural Center, 911 Ileagnes Road, Raleigh, NC
- Ages: 0-13 years
Children attending can receive one toy each, while supplies last. A parent or guardian must accompany every child. No registration is required, so families can drop in and celebrate the holidays together.