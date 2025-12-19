Binge-Worthy Shows and Movies to Watch This Holiday Break

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Christmas break is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies or rewatch some classics. From dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here are some top picks to add to your streaming list this holiday season:

1. Reasonable Doubt

This legal drama has been turning heads with its suspenseful storylines and standout performances. Perfect for bingeing, it keeps you guessing while diving deep into courtroom drama and personal intrigue.

2. Bel-Air

A modern, dramatic reimagining of the iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With intense storylines and updated character arcs, it’s perfect for both nostalgic viewers and newcomers.

3. Diddy: The Documentary

For fans of music, entrepreneurship, and pop culture, this documentary series offers an inside look at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ life and career. It’s inspiring, entertaining, and packed with behind-the-scenes stories.

4. The Best Man Holiday Series

Whether revisiting the original or catching up on the sequel, this series blends romance, friendship, and drama. It’s the perfect mix of heartwarming and entertaining for holiday downtime.

5. Other Recommendations

Insecure – Hilarious, relatable, and binge-worthy

Atlanta – Unique storytelling and sharp commentary

Queen Sugar – Family drama that draws you in

This holiday break, skip the endless scrolling and dive into these series and movies that are guaranteed to entertain, inspire, and keep you hooked until the new year.