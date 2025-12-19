Love Beyond Walls Founder is The Morning Hustle’s Hustler of the Week

Dr. Terrence Lester, Founder of Love Beyond Walls, Named Hustler of the Week

Dr. Terrence Lester, a man who has dedicated his life to serving others, joined “The Morning Hustle” as this week’s featured hustler, sharing his powerful story and the mission behind his nonprofit, Love Beyond Walls. The Atlanta native got real about his own experiences, the truths about homelessness, and what it takes to create real change.



Dr. Lester’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance. He revealed that he experienced homelessness as a teenager, even sleeping in a park near where his organization’s office now stands. After dropping out of high school, a mentor inspired him to pursue his education, which he did, ultimately earning a PhD. This personal history fuels his passion for helping others navigate and overcome similar challenges.

He founded Love Beyond Walls, a nonprofit that recently celebrated its 12th anniversary. The organization advocates for the unhoused community in Atlanta and across the nation, working to help individuals and families transition out of homelessness. Dr. Lester emphasized that their work is about restoring dignity and providing opportunities for those often overlooked.

A major topic of discussion was the social stigma surrounding homelessness. Dr. Lester broke down common misconceptions, explaining that homelessness is an experience, not an identity. He pointed out that it affects diverse groups, including mothers fleeing domestic violence and people who lost jobs during the pandemic. He powerfully stated, “Homelessness is one of the only justice issues where you could be labeled for something that you don’t have and then punished for trying to survive it.”

When asked if poverty can be ended, Dr. Lester called for it to be a priority conversation, politically and globally. He urged listeners to get involved, highlighting that everyone has a role to play in ensuring poverty doesn’t rob people of their potential. To support his work, you can connect with Love Beyond Walls on all social media platforms or visit lovebeyondwalls.org.

