Grocery Store Hours on Christmas Eve in the Triangle
As the holiday season reaches its peak, grocery stores and retailers across the Triangle area are adjusting their hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers. While many stores will close early on Christmas Eve, most will remain closed on Christmas Day, so planning ahead is essential.
Grocery Store Hours on Christmas Eve
Here’s a quick rundown of grocery store hours for December 24:
- Aldi: Closes at 4 p.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: Closes at 5 p.m.
- Food Lion: Closes at 7 p.m.
- Harris Teeter: Closes at 7 p.m.
- H Mart: Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lidl: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Lowes Foods: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Publix: Closes at 7 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Target: Closes at 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: Closes at 5 p.m.
- Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Weaver Street Market: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wegmans: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market: Closes at 7 p.m.
H-Mart in Cary, located at 1961 High House Road, will also be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
With varying hours across locations, it’s a good idea to check your local store’s website for the most accurate information. Whether you’re picking up groceries or grabbing last-minute gifts, knowing the hours in advance can save you time and stress.
