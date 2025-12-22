Grocery Store Hours on Christmas Eve in the Triangle

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

As the holiday season reaches its peak, grocery stores and retailers across the Triangle area are adjusting their hours to accommodate last-minute shoppers. While many stores will close early on Christmas Eve, most will remain closed on Christmas Day, so planning ahead is essential.

Grocery Store Hours on Christmas Eve

Here’s a quick rundown of grocery store hours for December 24:

Aldi : Closes at 4 p.m.

: Closes at 4 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale Club : Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costco : Closes at 5 p.m.

: Closes at 5 p.m. Food Lion : Closes at 7 p.m.

: Closes at 7 p.m. Harris Teeter : Closes at 7 p.m.

: Closes at 7 p.m. H Mart : Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lidl : Closes at 6 p.m.

: Closes at 6 p.m. Lowes Foods : Closes at 6 p.m.

: Closes at 6 p.m. Publix : Closes at 7 p.m.

: Closes at 7 p.m. Sam’s Club : Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sprouts Farmers Market : Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Target : Closes at 8 p.m.

: Closes at 8 p.m. Trader Joe’s : Closes at 5 p.m.

: Closes at 5 p.m. Walmart : Closes at 6 p.m.

: Closes at 6 p.m. Weaver Street Market : Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wegmans : Closes at 6 p.m.

: Closes at 6 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Closes at 7 p.m.

H-Mart in Cary, located at 1961 High House Road, will also be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With varying hours across locations, it’s a good idea to check your local store’s website for the most accurate information. Whether you’re picking up groceries or grabbing last-minute gifts, knowing the hours in advance can save you time and stress.



