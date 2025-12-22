BYF Ken Talks Money Moves And Creative Growth On DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy

In a candid conversation that blends industry insights with real-life lessons, rising artist BYF Ken sat down with DJ Remedy on the latest episode of the “DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast” to drop gems on financial discipline, personal growth, and the state of creativity in hip-hop.

The interview peels back the layers of the artist behind the music, revealing a journey defined by maturation. Ken didn’t shy away from his past struggles, opening up about the financial hurdles that once held him back.

“Used to have money problems, now scratch that off my list,” Ken told DJ Remedy, reflecting on a time when irresponsibility led to consequences like a suspended driver’s license in his early 20s.

For Ken, the transition from financial instability to security wasn’t just about making more money—it was about changing his mindset. He emphasized that being disciplined with finances is a form of self-respect that empowers the community to build lasting wealth.

The conversation shifted from pockets to production as Ken challenged the current landscape of rap. He critiqued the industry’s reliance on violent themes, urging peers to dig deeper.

“Like to talk about, oh, I kill you, I shoot you, I’m the hardest, like, that’s kind of easy,” Ken said. “It’s harder to go and make a song and be creative or talk about a different topic or bring forth a different…feeling, a different energy.”

Ken insists that true artistry lies in “creative, original melodies,” a philosophy he pours into his latest work.

Fans looking to hear this evolved sound can check out BYF Ken’s new project, “The One,” available on all streaming platforms at the end of the month. Follow him on social media to stay tapped in with his latest releases.