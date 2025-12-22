Traylece Naked Heart Talks Music, Roots & Goals on DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

R&B artist Traylece Naked Heart recently joined DJ Remedy on the “DJ Remedy Freestyle Podcast” to discuss her South Carolina origins, unique creative process, and ambitious plans for the future.

Originally from John’s Island, South Carolina, Traylece shared how her hometown, an island off the coast of Charleston, has profoundly shaped her sound and identity. She described her music as being “birthed in South Carolina,” with influences from her time in Georgia helping to raise it. The artist highlighted local culture, particularly the significance of red rice and seafood rice, connecting her heritage to her artistic expression.

When asked about her creative process, Traylece offered a surprising insight.

“I feel like I write better in the chaos when those things are going on,” she explained, revealing that she often uses life’s challenges as fuel for her songwriting. She views her writing and performing as a form of therapy, a release that allows her to channel her experiences directly into her music.

Looking ahead to 2026, Traylece has her sights set on major growth. Her primary goal is “touring,” with a clear vision for her live performances.

“I want sold out shows,” she stated, emphasizing her desire for people to see her live and in person. In addition to performing, she is also focused on songwriting for other artists and collaborating on features to expand her sound.

Her recent track, “Squeeze,” featuring Akeem Ali, has been well-received, and with new music on the horizon, Traylece Naked Heart continues to build momentum with her feel-good, authentic sound.