Whipp King Talks Trap Music and Longevity with DJ Remedy

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

South Carolina artist Whipp King recently joined DJ Remedy on the K 97.5 “DJ Remedy Freestyles” podcast, discussing his journey, the state of trap music, and the importance of authenticity in hip-hop.

During the interview for episode 90, Whipp King shared that his path in music has been a long one.

When asked how long he’s been in the business, he revealed it took “17 years” to get his break. His stage name, he explained, comes from his roots in the streets.

“I always wanted to be the lowest… I used to do a lot of stuff in the hood, and I always been the lowest numbers,” he said.

Whipp King cited artists like Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy as key inspirations and mentioned a past collaboration with Project Pat. He also spoke on connecting with the legendary Bigga Rankin for his latest single, “Lords of the Trap,” after a chance meeting in Atlanta.

The conversation turned to the current state of hip-hop, with both DJ Remedy and Whipp King agreeing on the need for fresh sounds. Whipp King believes a return to trap music’s roots could be the answer.

“They need to start making some more different music, man,” he stated. “People want to hear something different… trap music always been there and now it’s coming back.”

With over 200 unreleased songs, Whipp King is focused on pushing “Lords of the Trap” before releasing more music.

He emphasized his commitment to his craft, telling DJ Remedy, “I’ve been in the studio constantly dropping music after music… constantly working, man.”

He stressed that authenticity is non-negotiable, warning artists, “You can’t be capping in that rap, man. For real.”