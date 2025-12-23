Comedy Legend Katt Williams Bringing “The Golden Age Tour” to Raleigh

Source: North American Entertainment / North American Ent.

Get ready for a night of laughter and high‑energy comedy in Raleigh! Comedy superstar Katt Williams is bringing his highly anticipated The Golden Age Tour to the Lenovo Center on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Known for his bold social commentary and electrifying stage presence, Katt Williams has become one of stand‑up comedy’s most iconic figures. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his work, his live show promises a night you won’t soon forget.

Event Details

• Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

• Time: 8:00 PM

• Venue: Lenovo Center — 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

• Tickets: Available now — prices vary by seating and resale availability.

🎤 What to Expect

This stop in Raleigh is part of Williams’ nationwide comedy trek, featuring The Golden Age Tour. Fans can expect Williams’ candid and unapologetic humor as he tackles everything from pop culture and social issues to the absurdities of everyday life.

Tickets and more information here.