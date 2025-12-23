Funeral For Former NC Governor Jim Hunt Scheduled

Former Gov. Jim Hunt, who redefined the office of governor in North Carolina, championed public education and helped focus the state’s economy on high-tech industries, has died. He was 88.

Hunt’s funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, at First Presbyterian Church of Wilson. “All are welcome to attend,” Hunt’s daughter, Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, posted to X.

