Celebrate Responsibly: Raleigh Joins Holiday Booze It & Lose It

RALEIGH, N.C. — The holiday season is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time to be extra cautious on the roads. The Raleigh Police Department recently reminded residents on Facebook:

“This holiday season, the Raleigh Police Department is participating in the Booze It & Lose It campaign to keep our roads safe. From increased patrols to sobriety checkpoints, we are dedicated to preventing drunk driving. If you drink, please arrange a ride-share service or designated driver. Your safety is our priority!”

Recognized as one of the nation’s most effective anti-drunk-driving campaigns, Booze It & Lose It has raised awareness of the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving through innovative education initiatives and strict enforcement of impaired-driving laws.

During each campaign, law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols, set up sobriety checkpoints, and utilize local news media to reach drivers across the state. Motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges, and pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees, and other DWI-related expenses.

Even with the success of Booze It & Lose It, more than 9,000 people have lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in North Carolina since the program’s introduction in 1994. The campaign continues to emphasize that enforcement, combined with education, is critical to keeping roads safe.

During these campaigns, law enforcement agencies maintain a visible presence through saturation patrols, checkpoints, and media outreach, ensuring that every driver is reminded of the serious consequences of impaired driving.

For more information about Booze It & Lose It, visit NCDOT’s official website.