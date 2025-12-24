Charlamagne Tha God Dishes On His Relationship With Joe Budden

Charlamagne Tha God is currently riding the high of a new deal between Netflix and iHeartMedia, bringing the full slate of the Black Effect Network podcast group along. In a recent interview, Charlamagne Tha God discussed his sometimes contentious connection with Joe Budden, another popular podcaster, and how they’ve managed to carve out their lanes despite the issues.

Charlamagne Tha God sat down with Angie Martinez for her IRL program, discussing everything from his early days working alongside radio and television legend Wendy Williams, the difficulties he overcame within his marriage, his strong embrace of discussing mental health, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Martinez shifted the conversation to her IRL bowl of questions, and they bumped into discussing Budden’s concept of death. Martinez, being a solid journalist, followed up to ask about the pair’s relationship today.

“I haven’t talked to him in a while. I don’t have any problems with Joe,” Charlamagne said to Martinez. “I actually got a lot of love for Joe. You know what it is? Me and Joe, when we are mad at each other, we go bad at each other. I’ll run into him somewhere, and we’ll pick up like we always have, I’m sure. But that’s all it is. When we go bad, we go bad on each other. When I hear why he’s upset with me, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can understand why he felt that way.'”

