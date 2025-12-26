Black TV Shows & Movies To Watch While Celebrating Kwanzaa

Source: nambitomo / Getty

Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration or a holiday after Christmas; it’s a way to honor principles and guidelines that help to uplift the Black community.

Kwanzaa was created nearly 60 years ago by college professor and Black nationalist Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. It was created after the Watts riots in Los Angeles as an effort to unite and uplift the Black community. The holiday, derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruits,”— is a seven-day celebration that is dedicated to specific principles that is highlighted to give spiritual meaning and purpose to those who celebrate it.

The seven principles are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). The holiday is celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

In honor of Kwanzaa, here is a list of Black television shows and movies that highlight and also celebrate the significance of the holiday.