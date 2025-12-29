New Year’s Eve Events Happening Across the Triangle Area

Source: Pedro Costa Simeao / Getty

As 2025 comes to a close, communities throughout the North Carolina Triangle are planning a variety of New Year’s Eve events to ring in 2026, from family-friendly festivities to late-night parties across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Morrisville, and surrounding areas.

Downtown Raleigh will once again host WRAL First Night Raleigh, a multi-venue celebration that begins in the afternoon with a children’s program, live music, crafts and magic. The evening culminates in the famed Raleigh Acorn Drop and a fireworks show at midnight. Tickets include access to amusement rides, live performances and a parade through downtown, while the acorn drop and fireworks can be viewed free without a ticket.

Local restaurants and venues will also offer a variety of ways to celebrate. From elevated dinners and champagne toasts to themed parties, options include a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner and dancing at Raleigh rooftop lounges and refined multi-course meals paired with spirits.

In Durham, celebrations range from elegant dinners at local hotels and restaurants to festive parties with DJs and casual gatherings at bars and arcades. Events include multi-course dinners, rooftop parties, and dance nights featuring live DJs. Those looking for a more active night can enjoy unlimited gameplay and a midnight toast at Topgolf Durham.

Across Chapel Hill and Carrboro, dinner experiences, themed masquerade parties and more intimate celebrations are on offer, while nearby Morrisville will host a high-energy Bollywood New Year’s Eve party with Indian food, dancing and a champagne toast.

Whether families choose a daytime celebration like the early acorn drop in Raleigh or adults opt for dinner, live music or dance parties, the Triangle area offers an array of ways to welcome 2026. With events catering to varying tastes and ages, local residents and visitors alike have plenty of options to celebrate safely and joyfully as the new year arrives.

New Year’s Eve Events Happening Across the Triangle Area was originally published on thelightnc.com