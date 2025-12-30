Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 30, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One As we close out the year, Sybil Wilkes returns with her essential “What We Need to Know” segment, delivering a powerful recap of the events shaping our communities as we head into 2026. From the frontlines of legal justice to the glitz of Hollywood and the complexities of celebrity culture, this update touches on the moments that define our resilience and our joy. It’s time to stay informed and empowered as we reflect on where we’ve been and where we are going. ✕

NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund (LDF) Work Against Initiatives Threatening our Freedoms Leading the charge for justice, the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund (LDF) proved once again that they are built for the moment. Despite enormous political and social headwinds in 2025, the LDF stood firm in courtrooms and communities alike. Their legal warriors filed seven lawsuits against the Trump administration to protect democracy and civil rights. Most notably, they secured six federal court orders effectively blocking Project 2025 and other initiatives threatening our freedoms. This unwavering defense reminds us that the fight for equity requires constant vigilance, and the LDF remains a crucial shield for Black communities against systemic injustice.

Nicki Minaj Controversy In the world of entertainment and pop culture, a surprising controversy has erupted involving rap icon Nicki Minaj. A growing number of fans are voicing feelings of betrayal regarding what they perceive as the rapper’s shift toward conservative political views. This dissatisfaction has culminated in a petition on Change.org, which has already garnered over 12,000 signatures. The petition calls for a review of the Trinidad and Tobago-born artist’s U.S. immigration status, arguing that her massive influence carries a heavy responsibility to the community that uplifted her. As of now, neither Minaj nor her management team has responded to the backlash, leaving fans debating the intersection of celebrity influence and political accountability.

Lowering Your Tax Bill Before 2026 Love News? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. On a practical note for your wallet, financial expert Katrina McCraft offers crucial advice for anyone looking to lower their tax bill before the ball drops. The “CPA to the Stars” emphasizes that smart moves made before December 31st can lead to real savings. Strategies like boosting retirement contributions, paying off eligible medical or business expenses, and harvesting investment losses can significantly reduce taxable income. It is a timely reminder that keeping our wealth in our pockets requires proactive planning rather than last-minute scrambling.