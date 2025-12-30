F.T.M. Gotti Talks Empire Deal, Creativity on DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Rapper F.T.M. Gotti recently joined DJ Remedy on his “Freestyles” podcast to discuss his career momentum, including his recent signing with Empire Records.

During Episode 90, Gotti, whose name stands for “Family to Mob,” shared his excitement about the new record deal.

“I just recently signed with Empire Records,” he said, giving a shout-out to his team. He acknowledged that the signing marks the beginning of a new chapter of hard work, not a time to relax.

The North Carolina artist detailed his creative process, which often involves listening to instrumental beats to find a feel before he starts creating lyrics.

“I really punch in and go off the head with it,” Gotti explained, noting his influences include artists like Jeezy and Boosie. He credits his producer for pushing him to step outside his comfort zone and explore new creative territory.

When asked what he thinks is missing from hip-hop today, Gotti emphasized the need for more authenticity and creativity.

“Just be yourself, be creative,” he advised other artists. “Don’t be scared to think outside the box and do things out of the norm.”

The conversation also touched on the continued relevance of radio and the importance of building a genuine fanbase, no matter the size. Gotti concluded his appearance with an exclusive freestyle performance for the listeners.