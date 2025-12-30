Bigg Saint Talks Hip-Hop and Unity on DJ Remedy’s Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Hip-Hop artist Bigg Saint joined the “DJ Remedy Freestyle” podcast to discuss his journey in music and his perspective on the current state of hip-hop.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Bigg Saint shared his story of moving to Durham, North Carolina, and eventually basing his career in Atlanta. He discussed his new album, “Lone Soldier,” and his recent signing, giving credit to his manager for helping him secure the opportunity to provide for his family.

During Episode 90, the conversation turned to the evolution of hip-hop. Bigg Saint believes the genre is moving away from “microwave” content and returning to authentic storytelling.

“I think real music is coming back, real stories is coming back,” he said.

He also weighed in on the role of competition and beef in the industry. While he sees battling as a core part of hip-hop’s origins, he emphasized the importance of unity over conflict.

He pointed to his song “Gang Members,” which features an artist from a rival group, as an example of showing solidarity.

“At the end of the day, if you have a mutual respect, a mutual love for somebody…all those things don’t even matter,” he explained.

Bigg Saint ended his appearance with a powerful freestyle performance for the “Freestyles” listeners.