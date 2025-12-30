Niesey Brown Brings Bars and Truth to DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

Music artist Niesey Brown joined DJ Remedy on “DJ Remedy Freestyle” podcast recently, delivering a candid conversation about resilience, the return of lyricism, and her highly anticipated project, “Emotional Gangster.”

During episode 91, the Fayetteville native discussed the shifting climate of hip-hop, expressing excitement that “bars” are finally making a comeback. Drawing from her deep roots in battle rap, Brown emphasized that music should make listeners think rather than just following trends.

“I rap different now than a lot of people,” she told Remedy. “I want you to know that it’s bars in here.”

Brown bravely opened up about her recent hiatus from the music scene, revealing she took time off to battle serious health issues, including ovarian tumors, while navigating personal and financial hardships. Now healthy and refocused, she is channeling those triumphant experiences into her new album, “Emotional Gangster.” She describes the upcoming project as a versatile mix of her lived reality, blending raw vulnerability with her gritty, street-oriented style.

“You’re going to see the emotional, and then it’s going to level up to different parts of me,” Brown explained.

The conversation also touched on the unique culture of the “2-6,” describing the area as a creative melting pot due to its transient population.

Brown called for more authenticity in the industry, urging a return to real talent over social media aesthetics. “I’m not the type of person to express everything on social media,” she noted, preferring to let her art tell her story.

Brown capped off the appearance with a fiery freestyle, proving she hasn’t lost a step. Fans can follow her journey on Instagram at @nieseybrown26.