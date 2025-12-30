TBE Flame Brings Fun Back to Trap on DJ Remedy Podcast

Source: DJ Remedy / DJ Remedy/Radio One Digital

In a hip-hop landscape that often takes itself too seriously, Roanoke, Virginia native TBE Flame is on a mission to bring the energy back.

The rising artist recently chopped it up with DJ Remedy on his “Freestyle” podcast, delivering a conversation packed with laughs, insight, and a fresh perspective on the trap genre.

During episode 92, DJ Remedy praised Flame for “making trap fun again,” comparing his infectious energy to legends like Jeezy and Gucci Mane but with a modern twist.

Flame embraced the compliment, explaining that his goal isn’t just to make music, but to create a vibe that resonates from the streets of Virginia to the clubs of the West Coast.

The conversation highlighted Flame’s breakout single, “Trapping Zah,” a track born from spontaneous studio magic.

“My beat maker, TB Damo, was just cooking up,” Flame recalled. “I walked in and said, ‘Bro, we gotta take it back.’ It just came together right there in-house.”

Representing Roanoke—a city often overlooked in the national conversation—Flame spoke candidly about the grind coming from a smaller market.

“It’s a hard place to make it out of,” he admitted, but he remains undeterred. After years of navigating the industry and overcoming personal losses, including the passing of his parents, Flame says he finally feels ready to put Virginia back on the map.

“I know they’re looking over me,” Flame said of his late parents. “It gives me this feeling every day I wake up to go get it.”

With 2026 in his sights, TBE Flame made his intentions clear: he’s not just chasing fame; he’s building a legacy to lift up his entire team and family.