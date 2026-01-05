Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Makes Film History at Critics Choice Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

With a legendary 17 nominations at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, the cast and crew of the Mississippi Delta set horror movie Sinners captured several awards, including a historical win for Best Casting.

The highly acclaimed movie, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, took home four awards on Sunday night, Jan. 4. Miles Caton, who played an aspiring musician Sammie in the film, won Best Young Actor or Actress. The film also took home Best Original Screenplay, Best Score (Ludwig Göransson), as well as Best Casting and Ensemble.

Sinners was the first film in the award’s history to win the award for Best Casting.

Delroy Lindo, who played Delta Slim in the film, accepted the award on behalf of the cast. He took a moment to give praise to Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, who have a decade-long history of working together, leading up to the critically praised movie.

“From the first time I read this extraordinary script by the great Ryan Coogler, I knew it was something really special,” Lindo said. “The fact that it’s recognized in this environment and has been recognized by all of you all is just icing on the cake for the manifestation of the extraordinary vision of Ryan.”

He continued, “These guys are not yet 40. I hate these dudes, man. But from all of us, to all of you, thank you so much for the recognition and for the continuing embracing of this extraordinary work. Thank you so much.”



