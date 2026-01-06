Pepsi, Bojangles, CookOut & More: Our Favs that Originated in NC

Pepsi, a global brand, originated in North Carolina as 'Brad's Drink' in 1898.

Bojangles and CookOut, Charlotte-born favorites, offer classic Southern fare and drive-thru culture.

Texas Pete hot sauce and Cheerwine soda are quintessential North Carolina products with loyal followings.

Source: N/A / Southern Living

When it comes to Southern favorites, North Carolina has a flavor all its own. From sweet treats to iconic beverages and fast-food staples, the Tar Heel State has given us some of the most beloved brands we still enjoy today. Let’s take a bite (or sip) out of history and celebrate these North Carolina originals.

Pepsi

Most people think of Pepsi as a global brand, but it all started in New Bern, NC, in 1898. Caleb Bradham, a pharmacist, concocted the drink originally called “Brad’s Drink.” His goal? A soda that aided digestion and was refreshing to boot. Today, Pepsi is a worldwide icon, but its roots will always be firmly planted in North Carolina soil.

Bojangles

If you grew up in the South, the smell of Bojangles’ Cajun-spiced fried chicken and buttery biscuits is instantly nostalgic. Founded in Charlotte in 1977, Bojangles quickly became a go-to for Southern-style meals with bold flavors. Today, it’s more than just chicken—it’s a taste of home for many North Carolinians.

CookOut

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Another Charlotte-born favorite, CookOut started in 1989 and has become famous for its massive menu of burgers, tray combos, and milkshakes. Its drive-thru culture and late-night hours make it a staple for college students and night owls alike. With locations expanding beyond the state, CookOut proudly carries a piece of North Carolina wherever it goes.

Texas Pete

If you like a little heat with your meals, chances are you’ve reached for Texas Pete hot sauce. Despite the fiery name, this beloved condiment was created in Winston-Salem in 1928 by the Solomon family. Known for its mild but flavorful kick, Texas Pete has become a pantry essential for many Southern kitchens.

Krispy Kreme

Everyone loves a fresh, melt-in-your-mouth donut, and Krispy Kreme was born in Winston-Salem in 1937. Vernon Rudolph purchased a secret yeast-raised dough recipe from a New Orleans chef, and the rest is history. Today, that iconic “Hot Now” sign signals a sugary indulgence that’s hard to resist.

Cheerwine

North Carolina isn’t just about food, it’s also home to unique beverages like Cheerwine. Created in Salisbury in 1917, this cherry-flavored soda has a cult following for its deep red hue and sweet, fizzy taste. It’s a must-try for locals and visitors wanting a true taste of the Tar Heel State.



From fizzing sodas to fried chicken and late-night trays, North Carolina’s culinary contributions are as diverse as they are delicious.