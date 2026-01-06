Pepsi, Bojangles, CookOut & More: Our Favs that Originated in NC
When it comes to Southern favorites, North Carolina has a flavor all its own. From sweet treats to iconic beverages and fast-food staples, the Tar Heel State has given us some of the most beloved brands we still enjoy today. Let’s take a bite (or sip) out of history and celebrate these North Carolina originals.
Pepsi
Most people think of Pepsi as a global brand, but it all started in New Bern, NC, in 1898. Caleb Bradham, a pharmacist, concocted the drink originally called “Brad’s Drink.” His goal? A soda that aided digestion and was refreshing to boot. Today, Pepsi is a worldwide icon, but its roots will always be firmly planted in North Carolina soil.
Bojangles
If you grew up in the South, the smell of Bojangles’ Cajun-spiced fried chicken and buttery biscuits is instantly nostalgic. Founded in Charlotte in 1977, Bojangles quickly became a go-to for Southern-style meals with bold flavors. Today, it’s more than just chicken—it’s a taste of home for many North Carolinians.
CookOut
Another Charlotte-born favorite, CookOut started in 1989 and has become famous for its massive menu of burgers, tray combos, and milkshakes. Its drive-thru culture and late-night hours make it a staple for college students and night owls alike. With locations expanding beyond the state, CookOut proudly carries a piece of North Carolina wherever it goes.
Texas Pete
If you like a little heat with your meals, chances are you’ve reached for Texas Pete hot sauce. Despite the fiery name, this beloved condiment was created in Winston-Salem in 1928 by the Solomon family. Known for its mild but flavorful kick, Texas Pete has become a pantry essential for many Southern kitchens.
Krispy Kreme
Everyone loves a fresh, melt-in-your-mouth donut, and Krispy Kreme was born in Winston-Salem in 1937. Vernon Rudolph purchased a secret yeast-raised dough recipe from a New Orleans chef, and the rest is history. Today, that iconic “Hot Now” sign signals a sugary indulgence that’s hard to resist.
Cheerwine
North Carolina isn’t just about food, it’s also home to unique beverages like Cheerwine. Created in Salisbury in 1917, this cherry-flavored soda has a cult following for its deep red hue and sweet, fizzy taste. It’s a must-try for locals and visitors wanting a true taste of the Tar Heel State.
From fizzing sodas to fried chicken and late-night trays, North Carolina’s culinary contributions are as diverse as they are delicious.