SCAM ALERT: Fake QR Codes on Downtown Parking Meters

Source: General / Radio One

Raleigh drivers, be on the lookout! FAKE QR code stickers reading “Scan Here to Pay for Parking” have been spotted on downtown street parking meters. These fraudulent codes are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

To pay safely, always use the official City of Raleigh parking meters or the Passport Parking app.

City staff have checked all downtown meters, but scammers could place these stickers again at any time. If you notice anything suspicious, report it immediately to Raleigh Parking at 919-996-3996.

Find the original post on Raleigh Downtown Instagram.