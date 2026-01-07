OnlyFans Model Accuses Zion Williamson Of Being Her Child’s Father, Social Media Yells At Him

Source: Tyler Kaufman / Getty

Zion Williamson is back trending, and it’s not because of his 8-30 New Orleans Pelicans trailing in the Western Conference standings.

Instead, the 25-year-old has once again gotten himself into some lady trouble. His latest alleged lovers’ quarrel comes from an OnlyFans model known as DopeChick69.

She paints a full picture of what their relationship reportedly entailed, which includes literal receipts via Zelle payments, Williamson possibly fathering her child, and video evidence.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It started with an Instagram post to her nearly 30,000 followers, showing a side-by-side photo of Williamson and another man she’s been intimate with, asking which one most resembles her daughter.

“Let’s play a game who’s my baby daddy?” the caption reads with laughing emojis.

That same man is spotted again in another post where she shows off his apartment, captioning the video, “Here’s my receipts. I wasn’t with Zion. I wasn’t with Jimmy. I don’t need to clout chase. I was silent for three years. Is now that I wanna talk #ZionWilliams #dopechick69#jimmysmacks I’m not gonna stop until they give me a dna test.”

Then she posts a screenshot of an incoming Zelle payment from Williamson for $2,000, claiming that’s just “one of the wire[s]” from him.

More evidence comes along when she shows a video of the Pelican star in his apartment while she chats with him as he tries to get the fireplace to work. Then she cuts to a view from the floor-to-ceiling windows in his high-rise apartment overlooking the water.

“I guess you need more proof,” reads the caption, adding that Williamson “loves his OF models.”

This is only the latest controversy Williamson has been embroiled in with an adult film star, with the most memorable being Moriah Mills, who ignited a firestorm when she learned Williamson was having a child with his girlfriend, Ahkeema Rose.

As always, Williamson’s off-court priorities make for great jokes on social media. See the reactions below.