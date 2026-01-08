DMX to be Posthumously Ordained As A Minister at Historic Church

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Late rapper DMX will be posthumously ordained as a minister on Saturday, Jan. 10, in a ceremony that will honor his faith journey and impact on the community.

The ceremony will be held at Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, a 164-year-old historic church that was once a stop for the Underground Railroad, at 3 p.m. The service is being led by the Gospel Cultural Center, which recognized the late hip-hop icon’s ministry and faith he carried through his career and music.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, often wove his faith into his albums and onstage. During live performances, DMX would stop to pray onstage, urging the thousands of fans to join. Several songs in his discography, such as “Prayer,” highlighted his spiritual walk and journey with his faith and the world.

“Earl Simmons wrestled with God in the public square, turning his pain into a ministry of raw truth,” said Bishop Dr. Osiris Imhotep, founder of the Gospel Cultural Center. “This ordination recognizes the divine calling he fulfilled every time he spoke a prayer into a microphone.”

In 2019, the rapper was ordained as a deacon in Arizona and hosted bible study on Instagram early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re suffering,” he said in one live, “but as long as you got God, it’s gon’ be all right.”

DMX died on April 9, 2021, after suffering a heart attack after a drug overdose.

The ceremony will include scripture from Acts 17:31 and is expected to be attended by several faith leaders, hip-hop fans and people throughout the community.