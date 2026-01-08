PNC Music Pavilion Renamed Truliant Amphitheater

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Charlotte’s outdoor music venue PNC Music Pavilion has a new name. Starting this year, the 20,000-capacity amphitheater will be known as Truliant Amphitheater, following a naming rights agreement with Truliant Federal Credit Union.

The venue, a staple of the region’s live music scene for over 30 years, hosts more than 45 shows annually and offers both covered seating and a spacious lawn area.

“There’s nothing like great live music to bring people together, and our partnership with this iconic amphitheater will broaden Truliant’s reach among concertgoers to show even more people that credit union benefits are accessible to them,” Todd Hall, president and CEO of Truliant, said.

Truliant Federal Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the Carolinas, serves over 334,000 members and has deep roots in the community. As part of the partnership, Truliant members will enjoy exclusive benefits, including Fast Lane access and discounts on concessions during the concert season.

