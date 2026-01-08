Cam Newton to Return for Panthers Playoff Celebration

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

After months of fan requests and speculation, the Carolina Panthers are finally bringing Cam Newton back, just in time for the playoffs. The former franchise quarterback will return Saturday ahead of Carolina’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton will take part in one of the team’s most meaningful traditions.

While Newton won’t be throwing passes, his presence will be felt loud and clear as he bangs the Panthers’ legendary “KEEP POUNDING” drum before kickoff. For many fans, the moment feels long overdue. Since owner David Tepper took control of the organization, Newton had been noticeably absent from team ceremonies and public-facing roles, even as other former Panthers remained connected to the franchise.

Throughout the season, Newton has openly supported current quarterback Bryce Young, offering thoughtful commentary on the team’s offensive direction.

Newton’s return is expected to ignite the crowd at Bank of America Stadium, where his legacy still runs deep. The love for No. 1 has never faded in the Carolinas.

Saying fans are excited for this Sunday is an understatement!

