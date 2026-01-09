Listen Live
Activities For Raleigh Teens On Teacher Workday

No school? No Problem!

Published on January 9, 2026

Smiling Teen
Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

The Teen Trek Out experience is one like no other.  Enjoy a day packed with adventure, laughs, and a good time. Join us as we venture across Raleigh for two fieldtrips and lunch because days off should never be boring. See you there!

Details

Location: Peach Road Park
Date: Monday, Jan. 26
Time: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 12 – 17
Cost: $60 Residents / $75 Non-residents
Field Trip Locations for Jan. 26:

  • Buffaloe Lanes North 
    5900 Oak Forest Drive, 27616
  • Drive Shack
    6901 Play Golf Wy, 27607

Upcoming Teen Trek Out Dates:

  • Monday, Feb. 16
  • Tuesday, March 3
  • Friday, March 20
  • Monday, April 6
  • Friday, May 1

