Trump Denied Diddy’s Pardon After Receiving Handwritten Letter, Social Media Celebrates

Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t scheduled to be released from prison until June of 2027. The disgraced mogul would obviously prefer to get out earlier. But it doesn’t look like President Donald Trump will be his get out of jail free card.

Though Trump has pardoned Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy for various crimes and commuted the sentences of notorious drug dealers Michael R. “Harry-O” Thomas, who co-founded Death Row, and Larry Hoover, who founded Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, he said in a recent interview recently that Diddy is not on the pardon list.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said although Combs, 56, sent him a letter making the request, he is not currently even considering it. When pressed for further details, Trump asked reporters, “Oh, would you like to see that letter?”

No letter was provided and further inquiries to the Trump administration referred back to the president’s interview. Combs’s legal team did not respond to inquiries from the Times.

Combs was convicted in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was sentenced on Oct. 3 to 50 months in prison and $500,000 in fines. Combs avoided more significant prison time when he was acquitted on more serious RICO charges.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a known enemy of Combs, produced the Diddy documentary The Reckoning for Netflix. It just picked up a Producers Guild nomination. He says that he told Trump not to pardon Diddy.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jackson responded to the Times interview.

“What part of no don’t you understand, 🤨 I told him [Trump] what ya said he was surprised, 👀you said some very nasty things about him,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

Last August, Trump told Newsmax that he had a good relationship with Diddy before his first election.

“He was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. I don’t know…he’s still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory. But he seems. I guess it wasn’t as good as a victory [as he hoped],” Trump said. “Probably. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

When asked directly by Newsmax if it was a “no” for Combs, Trump said, “I would say so.”

It’s possible that Combs may not need the president’s help.

Just before Christmas, Combs filed an appeal, saying that the sentence was excessive based on the charges. The appeal argues that Judge Arun Subramanian, whom Diddy told during the trial that he was doing a “good job,” acted as an “additional juror” by qualifying Diddy’s relationships with the women at the center of the trial – Cassie and “Jane Doe,” (who is believed to be Jackson’s son’s mother Daphne Joy) as exploitative.

“He sits in prison today, serving a 50-month sentence, because the district judge acted as a thirteenth juror,” his lawyers argue in the appeal.

During sentencing, Subramanian said he had the right to quality Combs’ treatment of women as part of the sentencing process.

“A substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” Subramanian said, per the Times.

Combs has been granted a fast-track review of his appeal that could be decided by April.

