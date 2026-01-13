Monks’ “Walk for Peace” Headed to Raleigh This Month

Source: Felix Hug / Getty

A powerful cross-country journey promoting unity and compassion is making its way to the Triangle. Buddhist monks participating in the “Walk for Peace” are expected to arrive in Raleigh around January 24 as part of their 120-day, 2,300-mile walk across America.

The journey, now on Day 78, spans 10 states and will ultimately end in Washington, D.C. Along the way, the monks are spreading messages of peace, mindfulness, and togetherness. They are accompanied by a loyal four-legged companion, Aloka the peace dog, who has captured hearts online.

The City of Raleigh is working alongside organizers of the Walk for Peace to ensure the monks receive a warm welcome when they arrive. While exact routes are typically not shared until the day of arrival, organizers have noted that the NC State Capitol is an intended stop, with a community march toward the Capitol via Fayetteville Street being recommended.

According to organizers, the group generally stops around noon for lunch and again around 6 p.m. for an evening gathering and lodging. The monks follow a vegetarian diet, preferring simple meals such as tofu, soup, fruit, and tea. They do not eat dinner, so meal support is primarily needed during their midday stop.

Lodging plans vary depending on weather and location. When possible, monks sleep outdoors in parks, but churches and other local organizations have offered indoor accommodations if needed. Medical care is typically provided at one of the daily stops, with a local health organization already engaged to assist in Raleigh.

Support is also being coordinated for Aloka, including veterinary care, grooming, and general wellness. A mobile vet has already been identified to help ensure the dog’s comfort and safety during the Raleigh visit.

Additional details will be shared as the group gets closer to the city.

