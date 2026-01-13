R. Kelly’s Prison “It Depends” Recording Sparks Backlash and Support

Source: This is R. Kelly’s “The Buffet” artwork. r. kelly / RCA Records

R. Kelly remains one of the most polarizing figures in music, and a recent prison recording has reignited debate about whether his career should ever be revisited. Despite years of public backlash and widespread criticism surrounding his criminal convictions, a small group of supporters are once again pushing for a musical comeback.

According to HotNewHipHop, a recording of Kelly from behind bars has recently gained traction online after being shared by legendary producer Teddy Riley. The clip features Kelly laying vocals over a remix of Chris Brown’s song “It Depends.” At the start of the recording, Kelly confirms it’s his voice before giving a shoutout to Brown. Riley shared the post in honor of Kelly’s birthday on January 8.

Chris Brown appeared to respond positively, reacting with fire and eye emojis, while some fans flooded the comments with praise. “He ate this up! R. Still got it,” one user wrote, while another added, “Keeping R. In our prayers! Super excited he’s with u, TR!”

However, the support was quickly met with heavy criticism. Many social media users questioned why Riley would promote or collaborate with Kelly given his history, particularly crimes involving young women.

“Why would you support, promote, and work with someone who has committed so many atrocities?” one commenter wrote. “As a father of two daughters, I couldn’t reconcile endorsing this behavior. Would you still work with him if he violated your child?”

The moment has once again exposed the deep divide between separating art from artist and holding public figures accountable, a conversation that continues to follow R. Kelly, even from behind bars.

