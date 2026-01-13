Steve Smith Sr Recaps The Panthers Playoff Loss To The Rams

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

For the first time in 10 years, the Carolina Panthers hosted a playoff gam on Saturday, and despite a valiant effort, they fell short to the Rams by a score of 31-27. Panthers legendary WR Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey to give his biggest takeaways from the playoff outing for Carolina.

Despite the loss, Steve Smith pointed out that he saw some positives, as he started with rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan, as he told Kyle that his lull in the middle of the year turned out to be a great thing, as it caused Jalen Coker to step up, and now both guys have shown their value to Bryce, and in a passing league, you need all the talent you can get at WR as Steve thinks Coker is now the #2 Wideout, and he hopes it breeds more competition in the room this offseason with Xavier Legette.

Steve would go on to weigh in on the defense in the final drive, and what he believes the Panthers need heading into the offseason.

