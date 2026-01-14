Pullen Park to Temporarily Close for Major Lake Howell Improvement

Concrete shoreline walls and railings deteriorated, requiring demolition and replacement for safety and accessibility.

Fish will be relocated, and Lake Howell drained, to enable construction access and protect the environment.

Upgrades aim to strengthen the shoreline, enhance long-term stability, and preserve Pullen Park's iconic status.

Visitors to Pullen Park should plan ahead this winter as the City of Raleigh prepares to launch a major shoreline improvement project at Lake Howell. According to a press release from the City of Raleigh, construction will begin on February 2, 2026, and will bring temporary closures to portions of one of the city’s most beloved parks.

During the first phase of the project, running from February 2 through March 31, all Pullen Park Amusements will be fully closed to ensure visitor safety and allow construction crews full access around the lake. This includes all attractions, amenities, playgrounds, and picnic shelters located within the amusement area.

However, several facilities will remain open during this time. The Pullen Aquatic Center, Pullen Community Center, and the tennis courts will continue operating as normal throughout the construction period.

The overall project is expected to continue from April through August. While work will still be underway, most areas of Pullen Park Amusements are expected to reopen during this second phase.

Project Overview

City officials say the improvements are necessary due to long-term deterioration of Lake Howell’s concrete shoreline walls and railings. Over the years, these structures have weakened and begun to lose structural stability. To address these concerns, the project will include:

Demolition and replacement of nearly all existing shoreline walls and railings, including the island wall

Installation of new, sustainable shoreline walls

Reconstruction of adjacent concrete paths to improve safety and accessibility

The only section of shoreline not included in this phase is the area near the dam at the east end of the lake, which has been deemed stable.

What About the Water and Fish?

Environmental precautions are also part of the plan. During the week of January 12, fish will be carefully relocated to the two upper ponds within Pullen Park. Lake Howell will then be restocked once construction is complete.

During the week of January 19, Lake Howell will be drained to allow crews safe access to the shoreline. For safety reasons, pathways surrounding the lake will be closed during this process.

Why This Work Matters

Pullen Park remains one of Raleigh’s most treasured community spaces, welcoming thousands of families, walkers, and visitors each year. City officials say these upgrades are essential to:

Strengthen and protect the lake’s shoreline

Improve safety along the water’s edge

Enhance long-term accessibility around the lake

Preserve the beauty and stability of this iconic park feature

Once completed, the improvements are expected to ensure Lake Howell remains safe, accessible, and enjoyable for generations to come. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates as construction progresses and reopening timelines are finalized.

