Delta Sigma Theta and the Legacy of Black Sororities in America

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Rise of Black Sororities in Higher Education

Black sororities emerged during a time when colleges excluded Black women from most academic and social spaces. These women created organizations that centered leadership, scholarship, and service. They built communities that supported one another while addressing the needs of Black communities nationwide.

These organizations later formed what we now call the Divine Nine, a group of historically Black Greek-letter organizations. Together, they shaped Black culture, civic engagement, and professional networks across generations.

The Founding of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913, at Howard University. Twenty-two collegiate women established the sorority with a clear mission focused on public service and social action. From the start, Delta members committed themselves to advocacy beyond campus life.

Just weeks after its founding, Delta Sigma Theta made history. Members participated in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. They became the only Black women’s organization to take part in the event. This action set the tone for the sorority’s long-standing role in civic engagement.

Service, Advocacy, and Social Action

Black sororities did more than create sisterhood. They organized voter education efforts, supported public health initiatives, and fought for equal access to education. Delta Sigma Theta led many of these efforts at both local and national levels.

Alongside Alpha Kappa Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho, Delta women built networks rooted in action. Their work addressed economic justice, civil rights, and community wellness long before these issues gained national attention.

Cultural and Community Impact

Black sororities also shaped how excellence and leadership appear in Black communities. Members carried their values into careers in education, government, media, and the arts. Their influence extended far beyond college campuses.

Delta Sigma Theta members often lead community programs, mentor young people, and advocate for policy change. These efforts reflect a shared commitment across Black sororities to uplift future generations.

A Living Legacy of Leadership

Today, Delta Sigma Theta continues to serve communities locally and globally. The sorority focuses on social justice, voter engagement, public health, and economic empowerment. Its mission remains as relevant now as it was in 1913.

Black sororities stand as living legacies of resistance and resilience. They exist because Black women organized with purpose and vision. Their work continues to prove that progress happens through collective action.