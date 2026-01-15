Verizon Apologizes After Widespread Service Outage

Source: Verizon llega a Hilliard / Verizon

Verizon customers across the country experienced major service disruptions Wednesday after many devices unexpectedly switched into SOS mode, leaving users unable to make calls, send texts, or access mobile data. The outage sparked frustration throughout the day as customers searched for answers and updates.

Verizon later acknowledged the issue and issued a public apology, promising to compensate impacted customers. In a statement shared on X, the company admitted it fell short of expectations and said teams were working continuously to restore full service. Verizon also confirmed that account credits will be issued to customers affected by the disruption, with additional details expected soon.

The outage reportedly began around midday Wednesday. According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, reports surged rapidly and were classified as a “very high” level incident, indicating a severe breakdown in standard cellular connectivity. Users placed into SOS mode were unable to use traditional phone services. Emergency 911 calls remained available through satellite connections.

At this time, Verizon has not disclosed what caused the outage. Verizon appeared to be the only major wireless provider experiencing widespread service issues. T-Mobile addressed the situation on X, stating that its network was operating normally, and no similar acknowledgment came from AT&T.

As of now, Verizon says restoration efforts are ongoing and that teams will continue working until service is fully restored for all customers. The company has not provided a timeline for resolution but has promised to share updates as they become available.

