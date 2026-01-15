Could the Triangle Be Getting Snow This Week?

Source: Daniel Koebe / Getty

Winter isn’t over just yet!

After a short stretch of spring-like weather, it’ll begin to feel a lot like winter again. With Arctic air pushing back into the region, the Triangle could be looking at another round of cold, and possibly snow, before the weekend ends.

A cold front moving through Wednesday into early Thursday is expected to bring a few rain showers, followed by a sharp temperature drop.

By early Friday morning, temperatures could fall into the upper teens to near 20 degrees, making it the coldest morning the area has seen since mid-December. Things will warm back up Saturday, with highs in the lower 50s, but that break may be short-lived.

Another cold front is forecast to arrive late Saturday into Sunday, and meteorologists are closely watching it. If conditions line up just right, the Triangle could see snow showers as early as Sunday afternoon.

While it’s still too early to say for certain, the setup is worth watching.

Read the full forecast here.