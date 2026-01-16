Trending on the Timeline: Issa Rae’s Power Move and A$AP Rocky Talks

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

We are keeping our ear to the streets and bringing you the hottest updates that everyone is talking about. We are breaking down the latest tea that has everyone talking, from major industry moves to the kind of relationship advice only a mother can give. DJ Misses brought the heat with this week’s “Trending on the Timeline” segment, and we are here to unpack it all for you.

Here’s a closer look at the stories that had everyone talking about:

Issa Rae’s New Paramount Deal



The media mogul herself, Issa Rae, continues to dominate the industry. The visionary creator has officially signed a massive three-year first-look deal with Paramount for both film and television. We already know Issa has the Midas touch when it comes to storytelling that reflects our lives and culture, so this partnership is huge news. This deal means Paramount gets the first crack at whatever brilliance she cooks up next. We are ready to see more of her signature wit and authentic narratives on the big and small screens. It is a major win for representation and a reminder that Black creatives are commanding the respect—and the contracts—they deserve in Hollywood. We can’t wait to see what she has in her books for us next.